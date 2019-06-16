Boy taken to hospital after shooting in Pompano Beach, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH - A boy was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Pompano Beach on Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, authorities say.

A 16-year-old boy was walking out of a store with his brother when someone came up and shot the boy in the head, according to the boy's family.

The boy's brother and friend tried rushing him to Broward Health North but lost control of their car and slammed into a wall on an exit ramp.

The boy was eventually brought to the hospital, where underwent surgery and is in recovery.

The brother and friend of the teen who were in the car accident are expected to be OK.

According to family and friends, the boy shot was an up and coming rapper who has thousands of followers on his social media.

