Manatee released into Florida waters after undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - A manatee was released back into Florida waters at Calusa Campground in Key Largo Tuesday after undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium.

The manatee, named Commandyr, was found in Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo on Nov. 11.

He was thin and floating in the water when he was rescued, and was observed to have boat strike marks on his back.

Commandyr also had a fractured rib and parasites.

He received medical treatment at Miami Seaquarium for nearly three months before he was ready to return to Florida waters.

Miami Seaquarium representatives said Commandyr can now swim well at all levels, weighs 1,000 pounds and is 300 cm long.



