Margate home seriously damaged by fire

MARGATE, Fla. - A single-story home in Margate was seriously damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon.

Sky 10 was above the home at 5821 Park Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. after firefighters had already extinguished the flames.

Margate Fire Rescue Chief Dan Booker said no one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

Firefighters from Plantation and Lauderhill assisted authorities in Margate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

