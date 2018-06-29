Maryland shooting alarms MSD survivors advocating for gun control

WELLINGTON, Fla. - Adam Alahaneti was in Wellington with other fellow survivors of the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland when he heard about the shooting in Maryland. They are traveling around the country on their Road to Change tour.

Alahaneti said he is still recovering from what he experienced when a gunman walked into his school and killed 17 people. On Thursday, a gunman walked into the building of The Capital Gazette newspaper and killed five people including veteran journalist Rob Hiaasen, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale is author Carl Hiaasen's brother.

"I think yesterday was really hard for us because we were organizing a town hall in Wellington and it was just very difficult to see that something like this has happened again and it’s kind of hard to get out there and speak for what’s right when every single week there’s something else that happens," Alahaneti said.

The Road to Change tour aims to empower the community to elect officials who support preventive gun control measures by urging other like-minded people to register to vote. On Friday, documents revealed more details about what the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students experienced.

The documents include witness testimony. A friend of the gunman allegedly said, "I wish all Jews were dead," according to transcript of an interview. The gunman also allegedly say that "in the year 2020 he wants to kill people," the records said.



