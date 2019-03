MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A person was struck and killed on the Dolphin Expressway while changing a tire early Saturday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, that person was hit by another driver while changing their tire in the eastbound lanes at Northwest 87th Avenue.

