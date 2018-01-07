Miami-Dade police search for missing man, 67, with dementia

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are asking for the public's help in finding a man with dementia.

Jose Alvarez, 67, was flying out of the country via a connecting flight through Miami International Airport. Police said he missed his connecting flight and has not been seen since.

Alvarez is missing a middle finger possibly on his right hand, police said.

Alvarez suffers from dementia and may be in need of services, police said.

Alvarez is described by police as a white-Hispanic man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown eyes, a mustache and is bald. Police said he was last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt, gray jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information about Alvarez or his whereabouts is asked to contact detective D. Bruno or any detective at the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

