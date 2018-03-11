Miami Gardens police search for man with diabetes, dementia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man with diabetes and dementia.

Police said Carl Bryan was last seen around 8 a.m. on March 2, and went missing from the 2200 block of Northwest 196th Terrace.

Bryan was last seen driving a dark-colored 2009 Hyundai Genesis with Florida license tag 333RKR, police said.

Bryan is described by police as a black man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a beige cap, a jacket, a striped shirt and dark-colored dress slacks.

Anyone with information about Bryan's whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Detective Warren at 305-474-1648.

