Miami Gardens police search for teenage boy last seen in December

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage boy who was last seen in December.

Police said Jabez Hayes, 15, was last seen between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Hayes is described by police as a black male who is 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 240 to 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he had a low haircut and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white Fila slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Detective Coleman at 305-474-1542.

