Miami police ask for help to identify woman killed in shooting

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was killed in a shooting in early Saturday.

Police released a sketch of the woman Sunday. She is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 350 pounds. Police believe she was between 30 and 40 years old.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired near Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street in Miami's Little Havana section.

The woman was found on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the sketch is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

