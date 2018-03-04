Miami police investigate after 4 people shot

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after four people were shot Saturday night.

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane after learning shots were fired in the area.

Police said a group of friends were outside when an unknown person or persons began shooting in their direction, striking four people in the crowd, according to investigators.

The victims were identified by police as a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man. Police said they did not suffer life-threatening injuries and were taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and the investigation continues, police said.

One home was struck by a bullet, but police said no one in the home was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department's homicide unit at 305-603-6350. Police said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppersmiami.com and select "Give a Tip" or sending a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

