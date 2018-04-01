Miami police investigate after several shots fired

Photo courtesy of the Miami Police Department.

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating after several shots were fired Saturday.

Police said a male was involved in a verbal dispute and fired several shots while holding onto a girl.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

Northeast Second Street from Northeast First Avenue to North Miami Avenue are closed while detectives continue to work the scene, according to police. Police are advising people to seek alternative routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police.

