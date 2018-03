Photos courtesy of the Miami Police Department.

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in identifying a toddler found wandering.

Police said the toddler was found near Northwest 14th Avenue and 63rd Street.

Miami Police Department

The toddler's first name is possibly Chanel, police said.

Anyone who may know who she is is asked to call Miami police at 305-579-6111.

