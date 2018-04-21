Miami police seek help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

MIAMI - Miami police are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen earlier this month.

Police said Khiarali Munoz-Cotto hasn't been seen since April 1.

Munoz-Cotto is described by police as a Hispanic girl who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 108 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a red cut-off jacket, gold sunglasses, a black bandana and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

