Miami tow truck driver hits trooper's car, FHP says

A Miami man driving a tow truck struck the vehicle of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Duante Bell, 26, of Miami struck the vehicle of Trooper Gualberto Morales as Morales’ car was parked alongside Alligator Alley on I-75 at mile marker 98 in Collier County, authorities said.

Bell said he fell asleep behind the wheel, according to troopers.

Morales was transported to a hospital, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.



