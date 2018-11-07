14 sailors in Navy carrier's nuclear reactor department disciplined for LSD abuse

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Navy is disciplining 14 sailors who work in the nuclear reactor department of an aircraft carrier due to LSD abuse, according to a report.

NavyTimes reports the sailors were all assigned to the reactor department of the USS Ronald Reagan, a carrier based out of Japan.

The reports says two of the sailors are currently headed to court-martial for using, possessing and distributing LSD. Another three are waiting to learn if they will also be charged.

All of the sailors involved were removed from their duties, and Navy officials believe there were no safety issues despite the delicate nature of their shipboard functions.

“Due to the defense in depth of the design and operation of the propulsion plants, the reactors aboard (the Reagan) remain safe,” said 7th Fleet spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley.

