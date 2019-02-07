Miracles happen; fifth rare blood donor found for South Florida girl battling cancer

MIAMI - A young South Florida girl battling cancer received an amazing birthday gift Thursday when it was announced a fifth rare blood donor was found to help in her fight.

Zainab Mughal suffers from cancer, but with an extremely rare blood type, the odds of the now 3-year-old defeating the disease were slim.

Only people of Pakastani, Indian or Iranian descent with "O" or "A" blood type, less than 4 percent of the world population, are statistically able to match Zainab.

CLICK HERE to help find Zainab a blood donor

But after a worldwide search that began in December and netted over 25,000 emails, five compatible donors have now been found, with the newest discovered in Australia.

The new donor could not have come at a better time as Zainab is currently in the hospital receiving intensive chemotherapy treatments. She is expected to undergo a bone marrow transplant on Monday.

