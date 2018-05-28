Miramar police need help identifying car from fatal hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The Miramar Police Department is asking the community to help identify a car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A pedestrian was struck by the car while walking in the 7900 block of LaSalle Boulevard, according to police. The victim was killed and the subject vehicle left the scene.

Police describe the car as a dark-colored 2018 Honda Accord. Police said they believe the car has front-end damage.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.