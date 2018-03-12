Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old boy from Volusia County

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Monday for a 15-year-old boy from Volusia County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Daniel Mais was last seen in the 300th block of Ocean Avenue in Port Orange.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with a picture of a kangaroo and the word "Army," black gym shorts and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Port Orange Police Department at 386-527-5653.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.