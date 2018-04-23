Missing child alert issued for 2-week-old baby from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Monday for a 2-week-old baby boy from Tampa.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said Sage Cooper, who was born April 9, was last seen in the 9200 block of Oak Pride Court in Tampa.

Authorities believe Sage might be with David Cooper, 32, and Kaitlynn Lovel, 25. Authorities did not immediately say whether Cooper and Lovel are the baby's parents, although the baby shares the same last name as Cooper.

Police said the trio might be traveling in a bronze-colored 2004 Nissan Altima with Florida tag JJEM73.

Anyone with information about Sage's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

