Missing Orlando man last seen at Miami nightclub, family says

MIAMI - An Orlando man who drove to Miami with three friends was last seen at Club Space, according to a Snapchat video, but he hasn’t been spotted since.

Jeremiah Chavez has been missing since Sunday.

Between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Chavez, 28, left the club. Now, his family is worried.

“I’m trying to be strong,” said Marie Chavez, Jeremiah’s mother. “(There are) times that I do break.”

She hopes someone will help find her son.

“(He) said he was going to get something to eat (and) never made it to the car,” Marie Chavez said.

After walking out of the club, Jeremiah Chavez made a phone call to his sister, telling her that someone was chasing him, so she called police.

“I’ve never seen him like that -- running away from something,” the family said.

The Miami Police Department has issued a missing persons flyer.

The family also put out a message on Facebook, asking for the public’s help in finding Chavez.

Monday marks Chavez’s birthday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

