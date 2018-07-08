Multiple people hurt in Miami-Dade County crash involving vehicle, truck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon involving a vehicle and a truck, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 176th Street.

Officials said four people suffered life-threatening injuries and required rapid treatment. One person had non-life-threatening injuries that required medical treatment.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Southwest 176th Street were shut down while the crash was being handled by Fire Rescue personnel, officials said. The crash is under investigation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is reminding drivers to exercise caution while on the roads.

