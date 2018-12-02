Multiple people shot in Overtown, Miami police say

MIAMI - Multiple people were shot Saturday evening in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street.

Police said numerous shots were fired at the intersection.

Five people were injured in the shooting, police said. Their conditions were not given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami police or Crime Stoppers.

