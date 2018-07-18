Callahan Walsh's family founded the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children three years after his brother was killed.

When Adam Walsh first disappeared in 1981, his parents, John and Revé Walsh, turned to law enforcement to help find their son. To their disbelief, there was no coordinated effort among law enforcement to search for the 6-year-old on a state or national level and no organization to help the family in their desperation.

In January 1984, the Walshes and other child advocates incorporated the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in the District of Columbia as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation to help find missing children and prevent child victimization.

Since 1984, the NCMEC has served as the national clearinghouse and resource center for families, victims, private organizations, law enforcement and the public on issues relating to missing and sexually exploited children.



Call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

www.missingkids.org

www.facebook.com/missingkids

@missingkids



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.