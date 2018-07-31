'It defies common sense,' Nelson says about online blueprints for 3D-printed guns

WASHINGTON - A Texas gun manufacturer plans to make blueprints for 3D-printed guns available online beginning Wednesday.

But several states are making a last-minute push to try and stop it from happening.

The attorneys general of eight U.S. states and Washington, D.C., filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to put a stop to the plan.

"You remember Sandy Hook Elementary and Connecticut, and of course, most recently in my state, the Parkland shooting. And, as a result of that, some of the action that's being taken is to harden schools. That won't do a bit of good if you allow these plastic guns," U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, said.

In less than 24 hours, plans for 3D-printed guns will be legally available, according to the terms of a court settlement last month.

Several U.S. senators, including Nelson, held a press conference Tuesday morning, urging the federal government to withdraw its settlement with Defense Distributed.

"Coming to a theater near you, coming to a school near you, coming to a sport stadium, to any public place. These ghost guns are the new wave of American gun violence," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said.

Nelson said he is filing legislation to stop publication of the untraceable weapons and blamed the Trump administration for not stepping up to the National Rifle Association.

"Now, suddenly, there is going to be published on the internet the plans for making a gun that can invade the detection systems in airports and seaports and all of these governmental buildings, as well as some sport stadiums. It just defies common sense, and yet this is what the Trump administration has done," Nelson said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: "I am looking into 3D plastic guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn't seem to make much sense!"

The company insists sharing the plans is protected free speech, but gun-control advocates argue the plans go much further than that. One such gun-control advocate is Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland school massacre in February.

"All of the talk about hardening schools that came out of what happened in Parkland and previously is not going to matter anymore," Guttenberg said. "Someone can now walk in with a gun. There is no need to do this, and the problem is this was a purposeful decision by this administration."

Some of the arguments made by senators include the fact that downloadable guns would, again, be untraceable and wouldn't require a background check. The plan even includes an AR-15 rifle, the type of gun used in the Parkland shooting.





