'Most wanted' woman caught after taunting cops on Facebook

MORGANTOWN, W.V. - A woman wanted by police was caught after she taunted the cops on a Facebook post.

Chloe Jones was on the "Most Wanted" list of the Greene County Sheriff's Office (Pa.) for failing to appear in court for assault charges, the Daily Mail reports.

When the department posted her face, name and charges on its Facebook page, Jones couldn't resist being a smart aleck in the comments by asking "Do you do pick up or delivery?," followed by laughing/crying emojis.

But Jones didn't stop there.

While arguing with other commenters, Jones revealed that she was currently in a hospital in Morgantown, W.V.

Police there took Jones into custody and extradited her back to Pennsylvania, where the Greene County Sheriff's Office updated the public on their newest inmate's social media status.

"Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.'

