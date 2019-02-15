1 dead, multiple wounded in shooting outside Chicago

AURORA, Ill. - At least one person is dead and multiple people wounded in a shooting Friday inside a building outside Chicago. The shooter is now in custody, although his condition is unknown.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora following the call which came around 2 p.m. CT.

An man who works for the company and was an eyewitness to the incident told WLS that the shooter is a current employee. The witness says he ran out of the back of the building and took shelter in a nearby home.

The Daily Herald reports four Aurora police officers have also been wounded and are in stable condition.

Schools in the area were placed on soft lockdown and all students were kept inside buildings.

Henry Pratt is a valve company that has been in business for over 100 years.

