1 person shot inside Nashville mall, gunman in custody

NASHVILLE - Nashville police said a suspect is in custody and there's no further threat after a person was wounded inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall, but officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.

A local television started earlier reported four people had been shot, but police later said there was just one victim.

Several people posted to social media that they were hiding in storage areas and bathrooms.

