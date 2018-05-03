1 person shot, killed inside Nashville mall, gunman in custody

NASHVILLE - One person was shot and killed after an incident inside a Nashville Mall.

Authorities say a dispute between two males apparently led to Thursday's shooting. Nashville police say the suspect was taken into custody and there no longer was any threat at the Opry Mills mall. Afterward, people then huddled outside as emergency vehicles converged on the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Frightened workers say they ran for the exits after a shooting a Nashville mall.

Eighteen-year-old Jayla Chapple was in an employee meeting in the back of Moe's Southwest Grill when two people bolted into the back of the restaurant to report the shooting in the mall. Chapple, a shift leader at the restaurant, says employees ran outside through a rear exit.

Says Chapple: "I really didn't have time to think that much, but get out of there."

With more than 200 stores, Opry Mills is Tennessee's biggest outlet mall, featuring a movie theater, a celebrity wax figure museum, restaurants and more. It's situated nearby ot the famed Grand Ole Opry and the sprawling Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

A woman, Tonya Young, says she raced to get to the mall when she heard about the shooting because her 17-year-old daughter works at one of its shops. Young was kept at a distance but says she found out her daughter was safe, but still trapped inside during the police sweep of the complex.

Young told The Associated Press she's anxious to see her daughter, adding, "Until I physically lay eyes on her, I'm not going to be ok."

A local television started earlier reported four people had been shot, but police later said there was just one victim.

Several people posted to social media that they were hiding in storage areas and bathrooms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.