11-year-old boy dies of allergic reaction after smelling fish

BROOKLYN - An 11-year-old boy died of an allergic reaction after smelling fish that his grandmother was cooking inside her Brooklyn home on New Year's Day.

Cameron Jean-Pierre was allergic to fish, but his previous reactions to its smells were not as severe his father told the New York Daily News.

As he began struggling to breathe, Cameron tried using his nebulizer, but when it had no affect, his family called 911.

Before he lost consciousness, Cameron attempted to console his father.

“He told me, ‘Daddy, I love you. I love you,’” Steven Jean-Pierre told the Daily News. “He gave me two kisses.”

Doctors were unable to save Cameron after he was rushed to the hospital from the family party his grandmother was hosting.

The father of the sixth-grader said the family always made sure the boy didn't eat fish, but they were unaware the grandmother was cooking the dish when they entered the home.

"That was my prince, man,” said Jean-Pierre. “He was my everything. Everything.”

