School shooting in Colorado leaves 8 students injured, police say

Eight students were injured and two suspected shooters, who are also students, were in custody after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a charter school in Douglas County's Highlands Ranch community in Colorado.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies surrounded the STEM School Highlands Ranch at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd., south of Denver. Shots were still being fired when deputies arrived about 1:50 p.m., and there was a struggle inside the school.

Shreya Nallapati, a freshman at the University of Denver who is the co-founder of Never Again Tech, said she went to pick up her cousins from school. She arrived just as a group of crying parents stood outside and deputies were searching for three suspects.

"There were a lot of little kids crying," Nallapati said. "They didn't know what was happening, but basically all the kids stood in line outside ... this is a memory that is going to stick with them forever."

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said two students -- a juvenile and an adult -- walked into the school and shot at eight students in two classrooms. Two minutes later, deputies arrived and engaged the suspects.

"The officers who got inside the school helped save lives," Spurlock said.

For a few hours after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, investigators feared there was a third shooter.

"Deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s)," the department tweeted about 2:40 p.m. "Still active and unstable scene."

During a news conference about 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth told reporters deputies were still searching for a third suspect. She also said a tactical team was clearing the school, which has about 1,850 students.

Witnesses said they saw a medical helicopter land on a grassy field and there were ambulances lined up outside of the school. Littleton Adventist Hospital, Skyridge Medical Center and Children's Hospital Colorado South Campus in Highlands Ranch received the eight patients.

Four of the patients at Littleton Adventist Hospital were in serious condition, according to a hospital representative.

The school did not have a school resource officer assigned, but there is a police sub-station nearby. Spurlock said the charter school contracted private security.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state's law enforcement agencies are assisting local authorities. Spurlock said FBI, ATF and Homeland Security agents are assisting them with the investigation.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and the White House is monitoring the situation.

The school is about seven miles away from Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, where two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher in a highly planned attack April 20, 1999.

