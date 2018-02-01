2 victims in shooting at Los Angeles school, suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES - Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

A 15-year-old boy is listed in critical condition, while a 15-year-old girl was being transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Three other people, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles

