UConn student fugitive in court on murder charge, police say

HARTFORD, Conn. – A University of Connecticut student who police say used a machete to kill a man and fatally shot a woman, then spent six days as a fugitive until he was arrested in Maryland, will be arraigned Friday on a murder charge, authorities said.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, will be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in Connecticut in the May 22 death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers in nearby Willington, Trooper Josue Dorelus said at a news briefing early Friday.

It was not clear whether Manfredonia has an attorney who could comment on his behalf about the charges.

Manfredonia, 23, killed DeMers and seriously wounded another man in the machete attack, authorities say.

Two days later, police say, Manfredonia stole a truck and guns and fatally shot high school acquaintance Nicholas Eisele, 23, in Derby, Connecticut.

He is being held on a $5 million bond, and state police said further charges will be filed in Eisele's death.

“Our hope is that the developments that will be provided today will give the families and communities impacted some kind of closure,” Dorelus said.

Manfredonia was arrested May 27 after six days on the run across several states when he walked out of a wooded area in Maryland and surrendered. He declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing the day after his capture.