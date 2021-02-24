Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids

HOUSTON – A Houston-area woman whose mother and three children were killed last week during the state’s widespread power outages says she hopes to use money from a fundraising campaign to increase awareness about fire safety.

Jackie Nguyen, 41, said that amid frigid conditions she was using a fireplace on Feb. 16 to keep the family warm in their home in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports that her three kids, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, and her mother, Loan Le, were all killed.

According to city spokesman Doug Adolph, the fire was reported around 2 a.m. Feb. 16 by a neighbor.

Nearly a week after the fire, there are no updates on the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

“Obviously they were trying to stay warm,” Adolph said last week. “We can’t say that’s what the cause was, we just think we know they were using a fireplace.”

Nguyen’s peers at Rice University, where she expects to finish her MBA program, have created a GoFundMe page to honor her children by either starting a foundation or giving contributions to existing charities.

The children’s relatives on their father’s side also launched a GoFundMe page with the “aim to to create a foundation in the children’s honor to provide tuition assistance at St. Laurence Catholic School and to raise awareness about fire safety to prevent this tragedy from happening to other families.”