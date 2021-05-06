National Day of Prayer inspires pleas for unity and justice

FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, The Spirit of Faith Christian Center Choir sings during a White House National Day of Prayer service in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a Congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for the public to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.

Since 1988 the event has taken place on the first Thursday in May, diligently observed by some churches, ignored by others. The 70th edition this week comes after a year wracked by a devastating pandemic, political polarization and turmoil related to racial injustice.

Faith leaders spoke to the AP about lessons learned from the recent challenges and about their prayers for the days ahead.

The Rev. Jacqui Lewis, whose Middle Collegiate Church in New York City was gutted by fire Dec. 5, said she’ll share a prayer for the nation and the world with her multicultural congregation that goes beyond denominations and religion, what she called “a prayer to love, for love.”

She’s inviting people to pray for an end to the pandemic as well as the rebuilding of her historic church in lower Manhattan.

Lewis called it “a powerful symbol that the nation would pray on the same day at the same time.” Yet she said that despite the day's nonpartisan nature, “it hasn’t felt free of partisan politics in the last few years."

Citing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol as a low point, Lewis said, “My prayer is that we can bounce from that place to a place where the nation’s children belong to all of us ... where policing and safe communities are issues that belong to all of us. That disrupting racism belongs to all of us. An economy in which everyone can eat and be well and safe and have housing.”

In Brazoria, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Houston, John Elkins said he and most of his congregation at Sovereign Grace Fellowship pray daily, which colors his view of the National Day of Prayer.

