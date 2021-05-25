Do you have your COVID-19 vaccine? You could win a free year of flights

In the latest round of freebies and incentives to get vaccinated, a major airline is offering up a free year of flights.

United Airlines is launching the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes. The effort to promote vaccination will offer frequent fliers who are members of the company’s MileagePlus loyalty program, the chance to win a year’s worth of travel and free flights.

To be eligible, members must upload proof of vaccination to the airline’s website by June 22. The entry would give members a chance to win one of 30 roundtrip flights for two, in any class of service, anywhere United flies.

Five people will win the grand prize, for travel for themselves and a guest for a year, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies.

Those lucky winners will be selected randomly on July 1.

So where will you fly first?

For more information on the sweepstakes and to upload your vaccination card picture, click here.

Ad