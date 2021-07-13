‘We All Quit:’ Burger King sign goes viral after all employees quit

LINCOLN, Neb. – Employees of a Nebraska Burger King restaurant seem to have taken the slogan, “Have it your way,” too far — they all had it their way, and quit.

According to CNN, an entire group of Burger King employees at a Burger King location in Lincoln, Nebraska quit their jobs over poor working conditions.

However, before leaving, they left a sign outside the restaurant that read, “We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

A photo has gone viral on social media of a Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The staff say they did this because they were upset by the working conditions at the restaurant, such as broken air conditioning in the kitchen that pushed temperatures into the 90s.

That’s one way to announce you quit.