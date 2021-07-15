Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreens, over cancer causing ingredient

Johnson & Johnson issued a recall for several of their aerosol sunscreen products on Wednesday.
In a press release, the company said some samples of the sunscreens contain low levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. Benzene can be absorbed through the skin, orally and by inhalation. The company recommends that consumers discontinue their use.
The products include:
- Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
- Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
- Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
To request a refund, click here to fill out an online form.