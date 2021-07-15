Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreens, over cancer causing ingredient

Johnson & Johnson issued a recall for several of their aerosol sunscreen products on Wednesday.

In a press release, the company said some samples of the sunscreens contain low levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. Benzene can be absorbed through the skin, orally and by inhalation. The company recommends that consumers discontinue their use.

The products include:

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

To request a refund, click here to fill out an online form.