Starbucks discontinues fan favorite fall drink this year

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different.

Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.

Although the company hasn’t officially announced any details about the fall menu yet, it’s been leaked online with a rollout date of August 24, and it looks like several favorites will be back — while one major favorite will be noticeably absent.

However, don’t fret — Pumpkin Spice Lattes will reign supreme, of course, along with plenty of other pumpkin-based faves including Pumpkin Scones, Pumpkin Breads, and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins.

Now that you can take a much needed sigh of relief, we do have some bad news.

Starbucks is not bringing back its Salted Caramel Mocha for fall 2021.

However, they are introducing a brand new, non-pumpkin-based fall drink, which is something Pumpkin-haters can rejoice in: the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

An unnamed Starbucks barista reportedly told Let’s Eat Cake that the Apple Crisp Macchiato will be similar to a Caramel Macchiato, but with the addition of an all-new apple brown sugar syrup and a spiced apple drizzle.

