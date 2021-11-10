Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery `trapped like a rat' before slaying

Travis McMichael, left, listens to his attorney Robert Rubin during a recess in his trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael along with his father Greg McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after they spotted him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.

More than two months passed before the three men were arrested on charges of murder and other crimes, after the graphic video leaked online and deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly told the jury Wednesday he spoke with Greg McMichael at police headquarters a few hours after the shooting. He said Greg McMichael told him Arbery "wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there.”

He told Nohilly he recognized Arbery because he had been recorded by security cameras a few times inside a neighboring home under construction. Greg McMichael said they gave chase to try to stop Arbery from escaping the subdivision.

“He was trapped like a rat,” Greg McMichael said, according to a transcript of their recorded interview Nohilly read in court. "I think he was wanting to flee and he realized that something, you know, he was not going to get away.”

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels and Bryan were legally justified in chasing and trying to detain Arbery because they reasonably thought he was a burglar. Greg McMichael told police Travis McMichael fired in self-defense after Arbery attacked with his fists and tried to grab his son's shotgun.

“He had an opportunity to flee further you know,” Greg McMichael told Nohilly. "We had chased him around the neighborhood a bit, but he wasn’t winded at all. I mean this guy was, he was in good shape.”

Prosecutors say the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes before he was shot in the street after running past the McMichaels' idling truck. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski has described him as an “avid runner” who lived about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Satilla Shores neighborhood where he was slain.

The first police officer on the scene, Ricky Minshew, testified earlier in the trial that Bryan told him Arbery at one point in the chase stopped to catch his breath and appeared to be “tired of running.”

The day of the shooting, Matthew Albenze was splitting logs in his front yard when he saw Arbery enter the home under construction across the street.

Albenze testified Wednesday that he went inside his house and put a handgun in his pocket before he called police from behind a tree at the curb. Arbery left the house running toward the McMichaels’ home while Albenze was on the phone.

Albenze told the jury he called the police nonemergency number. Dunikoski asked him: Why not 911?

He replied: “I did not see an emergency.”

On the witness stand Wednesday, Nohilly pushed back as one of Greg McMichael's attorneys asked if raising a gun would be an appropriate response to a fleeing suspect who refused verbal commands to stop.

“You’ll sometimes draw your weapon, won’t you?” attorney Franklin Hogue asked.

Nohilly replied: "I don’t just pull my gun.”

Hogue then asked: “At some point, if the person is going to attack you, you'll go ahead and use your weapon.”

“It depends on how he's attacking me,” Nohilly said.

Hogue then asked him what if the attacker is trying to take his gun away.

“At that point it might meet the threshold, yes,” the police sergeant said.

The jury seated last week for the trial is disproportionately white. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley allowed the jury to be sworn in over the objections of prosecutors, who said several Black potential jurors were excluded because of their race, leaving only one Black juror on the panel of 12.