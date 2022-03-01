69º
Starting pay for Target employees may reach $24 an hour

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Associated Press

The bullseye logo on a sign outside the Target store in Quincy, Mass., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Target aims to recruit and hold on its workers with higher pay, offering wages up to $24 an hour for some positions.

The company announced Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets.

In 2020, Target’s minimum wage was set at $15 an hour.

The company is also expanding its partnerships with various brands. Last year, it began rolling out Ulta Beauty shops in its stores as part of a deal with the beauty retailer. It plans to eventually have shops in 800 of its stores.

Target has roughly 350,000 employees in the U.S.

