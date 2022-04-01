Ikea wants to buy back your old furniture

The global Swedish furniture and home décor chain, well-known by weekend warriors assembling their own discounted furniture, wants to buy back your gently used stuff.

Ikea has brought back its Buy Back & Resell program for good. The program, which called for customers to sell back their personally used Ikea furniture, had a trial run last summer.

Sellable items include: office drawer cabinets, sideboards, bookcases, small tables, multimedia furniture, cabinets, dining tables, desks and chairs and stools without upholstery.

Customers will receive an Ikea store credit in exchange for their gently used items. Those pieces will then be re-sold in Ikea’s as-is area at a discounted price.

For more information about participating stores, click on this link.