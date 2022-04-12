Krispy Kreme lowers doughnut prices to offset high gas prices

As gas prices go up, Krispy Kreme doughnut prices are going down.

The national doughnut chain will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the national average price of a regular gallon of gas every Wednesday through May 4.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. From February to March, inflation rose 1.2% , the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.11, up 43% from a year ago, though it has fallen back in the past couple of weeks. A dozen original glazed doughnuts usually sells for $10.

Promotional deals are not uncommon for the company. Krispy Kreme stepped in last year to offer free doughnuts to customers who received their COVID-19 vaccines and showed proof of their vaccinations.