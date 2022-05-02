Spirit still prefers bid from Frontier Airlines over JetBlue

FILE - A Spirit Airline aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

