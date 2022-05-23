Recall Alert: FDA links Jif Peanut Butter to possible salmonella outbreak

The J. M. Smucker Co. has announced that it is recalling select Jif peanut butter products over potential Salmonella contamination.

Check your pantry, the Federal Food and Drug administration is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that may be linked to Jif Peanut Butter products.

Two people have been hospitalized and 14 others have reported illness due to the outbreak.

There have not been any reports of the outbreak on Florida, but there have been cases in nearby Georgia.

The salmonella cases have been traced back to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky operated by the J.M. Smuckers company.

The company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY). Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.