Sweet and Salty: Oreo and Ritz team up to create new snack

Oreo and Ritz are teaming up to create a limited time salty and sweet snack.

“Oreo x Ritz” is one part cracker and one part cookie. Mondelez International owns both and hopes consumers will like the combo.

The one-part cracker, other part cookie, comes together with a thin layer of peanut-butter crème and a layer of cookie crème.

The company is giving out free samples if you visit a webpage to claim your package, beginning on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Are you team salty or sweet? Let us know in the comments.