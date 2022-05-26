Sweet and Salty: Oreo and Ritz team up to create new snack

Oreo and Ritz are teaming up to create a limited time salty and sweet snack.
“Oreo x Ritz” is one part cracker and one part cookie. Mondelez International owns both and hopes consumers will like the combo.
The one-part cracker, other part cookie, comes together with a thin layer of peanut-butter crème and a layer of cookie crème.
The company is giving out free samples if you visit a webpage to claim your package, beginning on Thursday at 12 p.m.
