83º

WEATHER ALERT

National

Sweet and Salty: Oreo and Ritz team up to create new snack

Are you team salty or team sweet?

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Food, Business
Oreo x Ritz snack (Courtesy: Mondelez international)

Oreo and Ritz are teaming up to create a limited time salty and sweet snack.

“Oreo x Ritz” is one part cracker and one part cookie. Mondelez International owns both and hopes consumers will like the combo.

The one-part cracker, other part cookie, comes together with a thin layer of peanut-butter crème and a layer of cookie crème.

The company is giving out free samples if you visit a webpage to claim your package, beginning on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Are you team salty or sweet? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email