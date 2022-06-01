WATCH: Onlookers, police rush to rescue motorcyclist pinned under car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Traffic camera video from South Carolina shows a group of onlookers and police officers rushing to rescue a motorcyclist pinned under a vehicle, lifting the car to get the biker to safety.

The entire sequence of events, which happened in the resort town of Myrtle Beach, takes place in the span of less than a minute.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened Saturday afternoon. Viewers can see a vehicle driving closely behind a rider and his passenger, then knocking them over and pinning the rider under the car. The passenger was knocked clear of the vehicle into the intersection.

Onlookers, joined by police, quickly rush to the car in order to lift it.

“The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital,” police posted.

Police said the video is a reminder of what can happen when drivers follow too closely.