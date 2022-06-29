Pub Subs and BOGOs coming to eighth state as Publix keeps expanding

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Florida-based supermarket giant Publix continues to expand its empire.

This week, Publix announced plans to open three stores in Kentucky over the next two years.

That will be the eighth state where families can grab Pub Subs and BOGOs, while enjoying Publix’s promise that shopping is a pleasure.

“It’s an exciting day for Publix Super Markets as we break ground in our eighth state,” the company’s CEO Todd Jones. “When our founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store, he wanted to create a better grocery store—one that kept associates and customers top of mind. More than 90 years later, we’ve kept true to our values, including supporting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to sharing the Publix difference with Kentuckians.”

Jenkins founded Publix in Winter Haven, Florida in 1930.

Over time, Publix has steadily marched north with stores in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and soon Kentucky.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States and has nearly 1,300 stores and 230,000 workers.