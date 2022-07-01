Delta offered $10,000 for seats on oversold flight, passengers say

How much would it take for you to give up your seat on a flight? For eight passengers traveling from Michigan to Minnesota, $10,000 was enough for their trouble.

Earlier this week, Delta’s CEO apologized to customers in advance and offered free flight changes for travelers this Fourth of July weekend.

According to passengers on a flight from Michigan to Minnesota, Delta offered $10,000 to eight passengers.

According to passengers on the flight, it started at the gate with an opening offer of $5,000. The offer then jumped to $7,500 and ultimately once onboard, a flight attendant announced the airline would offer $10,000 cast.

Passengers say it still took about 20 minutes before enough people decided to take the offer.

Delta has not confirmed or denied the offer.