Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued

Once a popular pick at your local ice cream truck, the Choco Taco has been discontinued.

According to the Klondike Website: “The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing.”

The Choco Taco, layers of chocolate, vanilla and wafer shaped as a taco, was a popular sweet treat when in was created in the 1980s.

Taco Bell recently brought the favorite to franchises across the country for a short time in early 2022.