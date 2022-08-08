Mattress company will pay you to sleep

If you love a good nap, a national mattress company is looking for a few good sleepers.

Casper Sleepers would like applicants to be able to sleep in company stores and other locations throughout the world.

According to a job posting by the company, candidates would have to demonstrate their ability to sleep, would need to be able to sleep through anything and capture content for the company’s social media channels.

Casper Sleepers would be able to wear pajamas to work and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

Interested applicants over the age of 18 can apply for the position through Thursday, by clicking on this link.